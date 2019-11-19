2019 Honolulu Hale Christmas tree harvested in Hawaii Kai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Christmas is getting closer and closer, and the city has been getting ready for its annual city lights.

Last week, the city found its centerpiece for the Kapolei Hale city lights celebration.

On Nov. 18, city crews harvested a 55-foot tree from Hawaii Kai for the Honolulu Hale city lights celebration.

It’ll be unveiled during the Honolulu City Lights parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, starting at 6 p.m.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the event which has been a tradition for residents and visitors since 1985.