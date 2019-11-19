HONOLULU (KHON2) — Christmas is getting closer and closer, and the city has been getting ready for its annual city lights.
Last week, the city found its centerpiece for the Kapolei Hale city lights celebration.
On Nov. 18, city crews harvested a 55-foot tree from Hawaii Kai for the Honolulu Hale city lights celebration.
It’ll be unveiled during the Honolulu City Lights parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, starting at 6 p.m.
This year marks the 35th anniversary of the event which has been a tradition for residents and visitors since 1985.
- 2019 Honolulu Hale Christmas tree harvested in Hawaii Kai
- United Airlines plane painted with Star Wars designs seen at HNL
- Nightly lane closures on Farrington Highway by Waianae High School from November 18th-22nd
- Steam Vents parking lot to close temporarily Tuesday as park continues efforts against little fire ants
- ‘Bows doomed by cold shooting in 66-53 loss at Illinois