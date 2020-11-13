2017 to 2019 Chevrolet Bolt being recalled due to risk of fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Owners of the 2017 to 2019 Chevrolet Bolt vehicle are being encouraged to park their cars outside and away from their homes due to a new recall stemming from the car’s high-voltage battery pack’s risk of fire.

General Motors (GM) has issued a recall of 50,932 Chevrolet Bolt vehicles after five fires and two injuries were reported. The company says the battery packs, located underneath the back seat of the car, have the potential to smoke and ignite internally.

GM adds that the fire could easily spread if parked inside a garage or near a home, even if the vehicle is turned off or disconnected from a charging unit.

General Motors says that until the recalled vehicles have been repaired, the safest place to park them is outside and away from homes.

Chevrolet Bolt vehicle owners can visit the NHTSA website and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if their vehicle is under recall. If it is, vehicle owners should call their nearest dealership immediately to schedule a free repair.

For more information, visit their website.