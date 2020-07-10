20,000 pounds of beef donated to the Salvation Army

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Salvation Army announced on July 9 that they recently received a generous donation containing 20,000 pounds of beef.

The donation came from the Hawaii Cattlemen’s Council, a local non-profit group located on Kauai, Hawaii, Maui, and Oahu.

The beef donations have already provided over 5,000 meals to local families in need.

HCC Marketing Chair Jeri Moniz thanked local farmers who helped contribute.

“Mahalo to our generous members who didn’t hesitate to contribute to this effort. Every rancher we asked agreed to donate an animal.”

The HCC consists of over 150 local members and accounts for 75% of Hawaii’s cows.

For more information on the specific local ranchers that helped out, visit hawaii.salvationarmy.org.

