LĪHUʻE, Hawai’i (KHON2) — Life’s Choices Kaua’i Program has announced new a new program for local groups and organizations that create “projects, programs, or events aligned with drug prevention, intervention, enforcement, treatment, recovery, harm reduction, and community integration strategies.”

The Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is offering up to $2,000 for each applicant with eligibility requirements set to cover the parameters of the program and will be disseminated on a first come, first served basis.

Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca Like stated, “We encourage eligible applicants to apply. These grants are an opportunity for community organizations to receive funding for projects that benefit the people of Kauai, but may lack the necessary State or Federal funding.”

There is no deadline to apply for these funding opportunities.