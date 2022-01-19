2,000 feet of gear removed from entangled humpback whale last seen off Niihau

An entangled adult humpback whale was spotted by a Kauai resident while he was flying his drone off Poipu. (Courtesy: Graham Talaber)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A team of ocean wildlife officials removed about 2,000 feet of heavy gauge line from an adult humpback whale last seen off Niihau.

A Kauai resident first spotted the entangled whale with gear trailing from it while he was flying his drone off Poipu on Sunday, Jan. 16. He then reported it to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

According to officials, the whale appeared to be “emaciated” and had patches of rust-colored whale lice, indicating it was in distress.

An entangled adult humpback whale was spotted by a Kauai resident while he was flying his drone off Poipu. (Courtesy: Graham Talaber)

An entangled adult humpback whale was spotted by a Kauai resident while he was flying his drone off Poipu. (Courtesy: Graham Talaber)

A team of ocean wildlife officials removed about 2,000 feet of heavy gauge line from an adult humpback whale last seen off Niihau. (Courtesy: NOAA)

While officials from NOAA and the Department of Land and Natural Resources were able to remove most of the gear, the rest would have to be taken off another time due to how complicated the entanglement was. A tracking buoy was placed on the whale to find it later.

Officials urge that people who see an entangled whale should report it as soon as possible by calling the NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline at 1-888-256-9840.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

For more information, click here.