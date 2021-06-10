$200 parking violation surcharge will apply to ‘no parking’ zones at these locations on Hana Highway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — “No parking” signs will be installed at different locations on Hana Highway beginning at the Waikamoi Stream Bridge at mile marker 10.

The signs warn of the $35 no parking citations and a $200 parking violation surcharge in order to prevent drivers from parking illegally on the highway, which has caused safety concerns.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

“Mahalo to HDOT for discouraging illegal parking on Hana Highway with new signs to help enforce state law that allows for a $200 surcharge for illegal stopping or parking on a state highway,” said Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino. “These measures remind anyone who visits Hana to respect our community and culture. Risking the health and safety of others for a photo op is simply unacceptable.”

Approximately 10 signs will be installed at each location for the increased fines:

Waikamoi Stream Bridge

Twin Falls

Bamboo Forest

Ching’s Pond

Waikani Bridge

Pua‘a Ka‘a Park

Hanawi Bridge

After the signs have been installed, HDOT will install “slower traffic pullover” signs in the area near Ching’s Pond between mile markers 17 and 18 in order to reduce dangerous maneuvers and aggressive driving. Installation is expected in July.