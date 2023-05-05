HONOLULU (KHON2) — Molokai-native, Kaira Kaina, received a phone call she wasn’t expecting.

“They said that I had cancer,” said Kaira Kaina, diagnosed with breast cancer.

Kaina was diagnosed on March 23 with breast cancer at the age of 19 and spent her 20th birthday in the hospital. The University of Montana sophomore is now tackling a new chapter in life.

“I was also very scared because they told me that I wasn’t able to work anymore. I had three jobs at my school. So, that was a little crazy because I was just supporting myself paying my tuition,” Kaina said.

However, it’s the way Kaina caught the early signs of the breast cancer that she’s grateful for.

“Some of my friends, I told them that I have a lump. My aunty, my dad’s sister, passed away of breast cancer. So, I was scared to get it check out; but my friends kept pushing me,” Kaina said.

According to the University of Hawaii Cancer Center, cancer screenings dipped down during COVID but have since returned to pre-pandemic numbers.

“In Hawaii, our statistics over the past five years state it’s actually quite rare for young women to have breast cancer,” said Dr. Jami Fukui, University of Hawaii Cancer Center Associate Professor. “It’s about 2% for those that are less than 35.”

“We are seeing it for other reasons in our younger population,” said Dr. Ashley Marumoto, The Queen’s Medical Center breast cancer surgeon. “So the UH Cancer Center is looking at if there’s a population or epidemiologic reason that we’re seeing it in younger women and there is research going on looking at this around the country.”

Experts with the University of Hawaii Cancer Center said breast cancer continues to be the most frequently diagnosed cancer for women in Hawaii and that’s why it’s important to tell a doctor as soon as your body experiences changes.

As far as Kaina, she’s back home on Molokai and will begin further treatment on Oahu. She told KHON2 that it’ll be a long journey with many new challenges, but she’s encouraging everyone to take the proactive steps for their health.

“At the end of the day, I know that I should put, you know, my whole health first,” Kaina said.

To help donate to Kaina’s medical expenses, click here.