20-year-old man charged in connection with fatal Hakimo Road shooting, bail set at $1 million

HONOLULU (KHON2) — One of two men arrested in connection with the fatal shooting on Hakimo Road on Sunday, Sept. 27, has been charged.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

City prosecutors charged 20-year-old Kanaloa Auwae with second-degree murder, carrying or use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony, and possession of an enclosed device to store the firearm.

Auwae appeared in court on the morning of Sept. 30. His bail is set at $1 million.

Court papers say the victim was 28-year-old Kason Tiave.

According to court documents, upon arriving at a game room in Maili, Tiave recognized someone he wanted to fight named Auwae. A friend was able to deescalate the situation as they were leaving the parking lot of the game room.

On the morning of Sept. 27, Auwae and another man came to the residence where Tiave was located. He then pulled out a black-colored gun from his right hip and discharged multiple shots at Tiave.

Tiave then fell down on the road. Auwae and the other male jumped back into the vehicle and fled north bound on Hakimo Road.

Kanaloa Auwae is expected in court on October 28.

Latest Stories on KHON2