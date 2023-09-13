HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s Hump Day in the Pacific, and KHON2.com has a quiz to make the day at work go by quickly.

There are so many things to know about Hawaiʻi. The language and the history of Hawaiʻi has irrevocably intertwined its present with its colonial past.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

For example, did you know you can mail a coconut from Hawaii and the United States Parcel Service will deliver it?

For more fun facts and obscure knowledge, take the quiz!