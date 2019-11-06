$20 million in federal funding heading to Hawaii for new pedestrian bridge at Ala Moana

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced it will award the State of Hawai‘i $20 million to help build a new pedestrian bridge over Ala Moana Boulevard. The new bridge will connect Ala Moana Beach Park and Kewalo Harbor to Ward Village, the Ala Moana Center, and the future Ward rail station.

U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), a member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, worked with DOT to secure the funding for the project.

“We had to compete for these dollars, so this is an especially big win for Oahu residents. These new federal funds will make it easier and safer for people to visit Ala Moana Beach Park, shop at local businesses, and access the future rail line,” said Senator Schatz.

The Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Transportation Discretionary grant, formerly known as the TIGER grant, funds projects that have a significant local or regional impact. In 2015, Kauai secured the same competitive grant to help revitalize Lihue.