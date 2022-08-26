A power strip with surge protection prevents damage to your sensitive electronics in the event of a lightning storm or power outage.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii continues to ask residents and business at Schofield Barracks to reduce electrical load during peak hours after one of two transformers within the Menoher substation failed due to corrosion. The substation serves about half of the base.

The Army has been coordinating with Hawaiian Electric Company to transition portions of the substation grid to an alternate transformer. Work is expected to last several months, and this requires scheduled power outages.

The next power outages are scheduled on Saturday, Aug. 27, and Sunday, Aug. 28, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Power is scheduled to start no later than 4 p.m. on both days, but full restoration may not be complete until 6 p.m.

To support those impacted, the following MWR Hawaii facilities will be open to offer a variety of services, including air conditioning, internet and food available for purchase at discounted prices.

Schofield Bowling Center: Wi-Fi, AC and 50% off of food, programs and services

Wi-Fi, AC and 50% off of food, programs and services Tropics Recreation Center: Wi-Fi and 50% off of food, programs and services

Wi-Fi and 50% off of food, programs and services Nagorski Golf Course: 50% off all green fees and rentals

50% off all green fees and rentals Leilehua Golf Course: Free driving range tokens

Free driving range tokens Sgt. Yano Library: Wi-Fi, AC and a free magic show

Wi-Fi, AC and a free magic show Soldier and Family Assistance Center: Wi-Fi and AC

Wi-Fi and AC Bennett Youth Center: AC, Wi-Fi, computers and free magic show

AC, Wi-Fi, computers and free magic show Martinez Physical Fitness Center: Showers

Showers Richardson Pool: No slide fees

REFRIGERATION STATIONS

During the scheduled power outages this weekend, there will be five refrigerated sites for residents to drop off items. The refrigerators will keep food and medicine at or below 40 degrees — they will not keep foods frozen. Priority is given to medication that need to be cold, breast milk or formula, then food items.

Click here for locations, drop-off and pick-up times, and additional guidelines.

HOW TO HELP

The community is asked to reduce electrical load on the substation in order to prevent future (unscheduled) outages. They can help in the following ways:

During 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., avoid simultaneous usage of major appliances such as dryers, stoves and ovens.

Charge electric vehicles before 4 p.m. or after 10:30 p.m.

Avoid the use of non-essential electrical appliances and lights.

If the power does go out, unplug high voltage items until after the power is restored, which will expedite the time it takes for the power to be restored.

Click here for the latest information about the power outages.

To report unscheduled outages, call the Directorate of Public Works at (808) 787-1275.