HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police said a two-year-old boy, Quincy Menasse, was found unresponsive in the ocean at the Maili beach area on Friday and had to be airlifted to the hospital.

The toddler was found after he was reported missing by police.

According to police, Menasse was with family members at the Maili Beach Park at around 4:50 p.m. His family then noticed he was not at their tent and they could not find him.

By 5:20 p.m., Honolulu Ocean Safety was notified of the incident and a search was initiated on land and in the ocean.

Honolulu EMS said that lifeguards brought the toddler to shore via jet ski just before 7 p.m.

First responders performed CPR on the boy and he was taken to an area emergency room in critical condition.

Police said they would like to thank the public for their assistance in locating Menasse.

Menasse was described to have brown hair and brown eyes. Before he was found he was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous web tips can also be sent to CrimesStoppers or via the P3 Tips app.