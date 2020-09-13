2-year-old boy dies after vehicle hits him in Waikele

WAIKELE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 2-year-old boy is dead after vehicle hit him in Waikele.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

It happened around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 on Olua Place.

Police say a 32-year-old Waikele male was leaving the driveway when a 2-year-old boy ran out of the house and was in the way of the vehicle.

The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Police say speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors.

Latest Stories on KHON2