2-year-old boy dies after vehicle hits him in Waikele

WAIKELE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 2-year-old boy is dead after vehicle hit him in Waikele.
It happened around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 on Olua Place.
Police say a 32-year-old Waikele male was leaving the driveway when a 2-year-old boy ran out of the house and was in the way of the vehicle.
The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died.
Police say speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors.
