HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City has agreed to pay nearly three million dollars to two of the victims in the Kealoha conspiracy scandal.

The attorney for Gerard Puana and the estate of his deceased mother, Florence Puana told KHON2 his clients will be paid 2.85 million in a civil case that has dragged on for six years.

Gerard is the uncle of disgraced former deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha.

He was framed for mailbox theft and other alleged civil rights violations amid a family financial dispute that caused Florence to lose her home.

Puana’s attorney said a civil lawsuit had sought 25 to 30 million, but he said the settlement is enough to make Florence’s trust whole and for Gerard to be financially secure.

The city said it declines to comment until the Honolulu City Council approves the settlement.