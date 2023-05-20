A fire broke out at a residence in Kapaʻa, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/County of Kauaʻi)

KAPAA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The County of Kauaʻi said the Kapa‘a Fire Department (KFD) responded to a reported fire on Saturday, May 20.

The fire was at a structure that broke out along Kūhiō Highway in Kapa‘a.

According to Officials, there were no occupants in the building as first responders confirmed upon arrival. There were also no injuries reported.

Multiple units responded some time after 2:30 p.m.

The fire personnel who responded said that when they arrived, they discovered a small structure and two vehicles that were fully engulfed in flames.

Kapa‘a firefighters were first on scene, according to Officials; and they were assisted by Kaiākea, Līhu‘e and Kalāheo fire stations and the on-duty battalion chief.

Neighboring residents were using garden hoses to protect their properties from exposure when fire personnel arrived on the scene.

Although there were many people who were on the scene to work on extinguishing the fire, it still began to spread to a nearby coconut tree and to the fence line where a utility line was down in the driveway.

Fortunately for all involved, Officials said that fire personnel were able to quickly bring the blaze under control as they moved to fully extinguish all flames.

“Firefighters with the Fire Prevention Bureau arrived on scene to conduct an investigation on the cause of the fire. Inspectors estimate damage to the structure and its contents to be roughly $70,000,” said a spokesperson for the County of Kauaʻi.

At this point, Officials said the investigation into the causes and context of the fire remains ongoing.