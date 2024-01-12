HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to a 911 call on Thursday, Jan. 11.

The call came in around 5:06 p.m. and took EMS personnel to the area of Kapiolani Boulevard and Mahukona Street.

According to EMS, the call involved a bus accident that led them to two patients. A 48-year-old female and a 70-year-old female were both treated at the scene and were transported to a local area hospital in stable condition.

