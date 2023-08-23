HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said they responded to three traffic incidents on Monday, Aug. 21 and Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The first of the three 911 calls took HPD personnel to Kaukonahua Road in the Wahiawa area.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

According to HPD’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section, at around 5 p.m. on Aug. 21, there was a fatal collision involving a motorcycle.

HPD personnel reported that a 20-year-old adult male motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Kaukonahua Road.

He was traveling at a high rate of speed and he lost control, dropping the motorcycle. This caused the motorcycle to begin traveling into the southbound lane of Kaukonahua Road.

Consequently, the 20-year-old male motorcyclist was hit by a vehicle driven by a 21-year-old adult male motorist who had a 20-year-old female passenger.

HPD handed off the patients to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services who said they responded at about 5 p.m.

EMS said that they responded to the head on collision that led to the 20-year-old male motorcyclist being taken to a local area hospital in critical condition.

HPD said that the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

HPD and EMS also reported that the 20-year-old female passenger was also injured in the collision. She was taken to a local area hospital in serious condition.

The next of the 911 calls took HPD to the private property of Costco Waipio.

According to HPD’s Traffic Division Vehicular Homicide Section, at around 8 pm. on Aug. 22, an unidentified male motorist was traveling westbound through the rear back-alley way of Costco Waipio.

He, for unknown reasons, suddenly accelerated, colliding with a forty-foot shipping container.

HPD reported that the male motorist needed to be extricated from his vehicle. He was then pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

The male motorist was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision, according to HPD.

Finally, the third of the three 911 calls took HPD to the area of Prince Edward Street and Uluniu Avenue in the Waikiki area.

According to HPD’s Traffic Division Vehicular Homicide Section, the incident was a hit-and-run that occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 22.

HPD reported that an unknown motor vehicle was traveling in the wrong direction on Prince Edward Street.

Then, an unknown motor vehicle struck an 18-year-old male pedestrian. The pedestrian was in the process of crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk.

HPD said that the unknown motorist has yet to be identified.

The motorist did not stop to give aid or wait for HPD possibly driving a black multipurpose vehicle.

The unidentified driver continued traveling eastbound on Prince Edward Street, making a right turn onto Uluniu Avenue.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The 18-year-old male pedestrian was transported to a local area hospital in serious condition.