HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Zoo announced Thursday the passing of two Sumatran tigers this month, 15-year-old Seattle and 23-year-old Chrissie.

Both tigers were reported to have battled kidney disease for quite some time.

Seattle was euthanized on Jan. 5 after becoming ill with a Bartonella infection in December. The infection worsened his kidney disease, despite treatment by veterinarians. The zoo’s staff made the decision to euthanize after Seattle went into acute renal failure.

Seattle was born at the Los Angeles Zoo in 2007 and was brought to the Honolulu Zoo in June of last year. Officials said despite his age and evidence of renal insufficiency, he was sent as a genetic breeding match for Anala, a female tiger at the Honolulu Zoo.

“Seattle was a very handsome cat and was responsive to and interactive with staff. He was very athletic and playful and took a strong interest in Anala, the female tiger,” said Honolulu Zoo Director Linda Santos.

Chrissie had been treated for kidney disease over 12 years. Officials said her activity and appetite had slowed and they made the decision to euthanize her before further decline.

Chrissie was born at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in 1999. She gave birth to three cubs at the Honolulu Zoo in 2008 and those cubs were transferred to other zoos. She is the grandmother of Anala. According to the zoo, Chrissie was one of the oldest Sumatran tigers in captivity.

“Chrissie was a very smart tiger, participated well with her keepers, and learned very quickly. She was often seen enjoying her pool and was a very good mother to her cubs,” said Santos. “She was a guest favorite as she actively engaged with her enrichment and worked with staff on behavioral training to allow regular medical checkups and treatments. As a long-time resident, we all have many fond memories of Chrissie and will miss her dearly.”

Anala is the sole Sumatran tiger remaining at the Honolulu Zoo.