2 soldiers, 1 Marine arrested in ‘Operation Keiki Shield’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A multiagency undercover law enforcement operation targeting child sexual predators in Hawaii resulted in the arrest of three service members suspected of soliciting sex from minors.

Between April 2 and April 4, officers and special agents posed as minors online and targeted those intending to meet children.

Two active duty soldiers and one Marine were arrested after law enforcement officers met them at a predetermined location.

“The Hawaii Department of the Attorney General and its Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force are committed to working with our military, federal, and local partners to protect one of our most vulnerable populations—Hawaii’s children—from being preyed upon by online predators,” said Hawaii Attorney General Clare E. Connors. “We appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with these military criminal investigative agencies and commend their leadership in holding service members who break the law accountable.”

Since 2019, four operations have been conducted jointly between military and civilian law enforcement as part of “Operation Keiki Shield,” resulting in 24 arrests and 16 convictions.

The identities of the suspected individuals has not yet been released.