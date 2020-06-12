2 sharks seen feeding by Bellows Air Force Station

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two sharks, six to eight feet in length, have been seen feeding off of Bellows Air Force Station lifeguard tower 1.

Caution is urged if entering the water at or near this area.

Check with local lifeguard towers for most up to date information.

