HONOLULU (KHON2) — The United States Coast Guard and other local agencies are responding to a foreign flagged sailing vessel that was identified as having run aground near Lāhainā, Maui on Monday, Jan. 8.

According to USCG, “Good Samaritans rescued eight people from the sailing vessel Altego II after it ran aground near Lāhainā Harbor.”

A radio distress came in to Coast Guard Sector Honolulu (CGSH) watch standers at 12:20 p.m. from the Altego II indicating that a 52-foot sailing vessel with eight passengers on board had run aground near the entrance to Lāhainā Harbor.

CGSH followed this call by issuing an urgent marine broadcast to mariners, dispatched a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Station Maui and diverted the Coast Guard Cutter William Hart to respond to the situation.

“Due to the potential pollution threat this vessel represents to the sensitive marine environment and surrounding area, and with a heightened concern for the strong Kona winds predicted through Wednesday, the Coast Guard is proactively engaged with the vessel owner to ensure salvage and pollution removal efforts are made as quickly and safely as possible.” said Cmdr. Kristen Hahn, Sector Honolulu Response department head.

No injuries were reported.

In a separate incident, it was reported that the USCG notified the Department of Land and Natural Resources about the grounding of an 85’ vessel named “Battleship” which is owned by Battleship LLC.

According to Meghan Statts, DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) Deputy Administrator, “the vessel was illegally moored, and staff was working to post the vessel with a 72-hour notice.”

Statts said that because the road to that area is closed, the DLNR staff could not gain access to the vessel.

However, Statts said that they are drafting a Notice to Remove per HRS 200-47.5. Statts also indicated that an agent from the company that owns the vessel has flown to Maui to oversee the ship’s removal.

“The Coast Guard and the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources are ensuring the responsible party is taking the appropriate actions to salvage and minimize any potential impacts to the environmentally sensitive area around Lahaina, Maui. No wildlife impacts have been reported or observed at this time,” said a spokesperson for USCG.