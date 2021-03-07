2 rescued after boat ran aground at Keehi Harbor

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man and a woman were rescued after their sailboat ran aground near the entrance to the Keehi Harbor in Honolulu.

It happened at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, March. 7.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call for a Boater in Distress. Upon arrival, emergency personnel found the 35-foot long sailboat was not taking on water.

HFD says that because the sailboat did not sustain any major damage and the ocean tide was low, the sailboat was secured and anchored until a private salvage company can remove the sailboat safely at a later time.

No injuries were reported.