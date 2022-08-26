HONOLULU (KHON) — A 43-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of travelling with two pounds of meth on Thursday, Aug. 25 at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Kaulukukui was planning to travel from Honolulu to Hilo when the meth was discovered in her carry on.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Airport officials found the meth during a routine security checkpoint, according to the Department of Public Safety.

(Courtesy: Department of Public Safety)

Sheriffs then notified the Narcotics Enforcement Division.

Officials from NED started an investigation right away.

The NED forensics lab tested the substance and was able to confirm that it was meth that was in her bag.

The Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office charged Kaulukukui on one count of promoting a dangerous drug in the first degree.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Kaulukukui’s bail is set at $30,000 and is scheduled to make her first court appearance this Monday.