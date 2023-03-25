HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two popular local snacks have joined forces to create an exclusive, limited-edition ice cream pint.

Mauna Loa, known for its macadamia products, said they are collaborating with the sherbert boutique Asato Family Shop to make one sweet and savory treat.

The Maui Onion & Garlic (MOG) Macadamia Milk ice cream pint will be available for purchase at Asato Family’s Scoop Truck which will be parked at 2057 Kalākaua Ave, in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.

You can get your hands on the new treat on Friday, March 31. The scoop truck will be serving free mini scoops and selling pints from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.