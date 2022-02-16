2 people in serious condition after head-on vehicle collision in Nanakuli

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu EMS reported two people in serious condition following a head-on motor vehicle collision in Nanakuli.

The incident happened around 9:51 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, in the town-bound lanes of Farrington Highway, EMS stated.

According to EMS, the collision took place in front of the Nanakuli Wendy’s. A 37-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were taken to a nearby hospital.

It is currently unknown how many vehicles were involved, the vehicle’s speed and what exactly caused the collision to happen.

February 23 2022 11:21 pm