2 people in critical condition after alleged stabbing in Makiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) reported two people were transported to the hospital in critical condition after an alleged stabbing on Wilder Avenue, on Sunday, Sept. 19.

According to EMS, a 29-year-old man and a 28-year-old female suffered from several stab wounds to their upper and lower torsos, as well as upper extremities.

The incident happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, EMS reported.

It is unknown what caused the incident, and there are currently no suspects. The Honolulu Police are investigating the scene.