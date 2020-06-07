2 new cases of COVID-19 on Oahu brings state total to 675

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 today for the state, from Honolulu County. The state total is now 675.

One case required hospitalization. One new recovery was reported, totaling 617 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 41 active cases in Hawaii.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 81
  • Honolulu: 441 (2)
  • Kauai: 21
  • Maui: 120
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 12
  • Required Hospitalization: 84 (1)
  • Deaths: 17
  • Released from isolation: 617

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories