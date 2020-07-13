2 motorcycle drivers in serious condition after crash on H-1

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two motorcycle drivers are in serious condition following an incident on the H-1 freeway on Sunday night, July 12.

This happened near the 16th Avenue overpass.

According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, two 24-year-old male drivers were driving their motorcycles at an unknown speed. They then apparently clipped each other and both were thrown to the pavement.

Paramedics responded to the scene where both men were treated and transported to a trauma enter in serious condition.

