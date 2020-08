HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two more Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) inmates tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday evening. That brings the total number of inmates at OCCC with positive test results to three. As with the other cases, contact tracing is pending with the Department of Health.

For more information on PSD’s planning and response to COVID-19, inmate testing data, and information detailing the efforts made to safeguard the inmates, staff and public, visit their website.