2 men involved in armored car heist charged with conspiracy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Charges have been unsealed in federal court alleging that more than $500,000 in cash was stolen from an armored van.

The U.S. Attorney alleges Travis Kim and Jeramine Tarape conspired to take the money in February 2020 when Kim worked for Pacific Courier.

Kim and Tarape are both charged with stealing the money, while Kim and the van driver — not part of the conspiracy ring — took a lunch break at a fast food spot in Kunia.

The feds are seeking to seize more than $127,000 in cash found in Kim’s home last fall, in addition to two motorcycles.