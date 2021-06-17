2 men hospitalized with serious injuries following apparent stabbing in Kalihi

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two men are in the hospital in serious condition following an apparent stabbing on Kanoa and Banyan Streets.

Emergency medical services responded to reports of a stabbing at approximately 11 p.m. on June 16.

The first victim, a 45-year-old man, suffered lacerations to the face and two stab wounds to his left arm, according to first responders on the scene. The second victim, a 25-year-old man suffered stab wounds to his left leg and shoulder.

EMS says the incident occurred the same night that a 39-year-old man in Waikiki and a 19-year-old man in Waianae suffered serious injuries from apparent gunshot wounds.

The alleged assailants in all three incident remain unknown at this time.

