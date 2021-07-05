2 men found unresponsive offshore rocky Waianae coastline

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two people were found unresponsive offshore across Pokai Bay Street and Farrington Highway on Monday, July 5. Ocean Safety responded to the call just after 12:30 p.m.

When lifeguards arrived, a Good Samaritan was already bringing in both men on a board. A Honolulu Emergency Services spokesperson said this is not a lifeguarded beach. Surf was 3- to 4 feet at the time.

One of the men, in his 50s, was diving when the second patient apparently witnessed him floating. The second patient, a 56-year-old man, attempted to reach the floating diver but encountered trouble in the waters himself.

EMS took over care and transported both men to the hospital in critical condition.

Just after 1 p.m., EMS, Ocean Safety and the Honolulu Fire Department responded to China Walls after a 29-year-old man jumped in and could not get out.

Bystanders and surfers brought him to shore where EMS took over to treat cuts on his feet. The man refused further medical treatment.

The Honolulu Emergency Services Department has reported multiple calls at this location over the weekend and urges people to use extreme caution along the Ka Iwi coastline.