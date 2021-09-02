2 kayakers rescued by Coast Guard after capsizing off Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Coast Guard rescued two kayakers off Maalaea Harbor after the pair reportedly capsized on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Station Maui crews received a report around 7:30 a.m. Thursday “of two kayakers who had capsized of Maalaea Harbor.”

The Coast Guard reported the kayakers were located a half-nautical-mile from the Harbor by a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium before they were transported in stable condition to the Harbor.

“By having on their life jackets, these kayakers were able to safely wait for help to come. Taking the proper precautions while spending time out on the water can make a drastic difference in cases like these.” Jon Smith, command duty officer for Sector Honolulu

Officials said the kayakers, along with their kayaks, were safely brought to Maalaea Harbor