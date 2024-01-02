HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to a 911 call on Tuesday, Jan. 2.
The call came in around 3:25 a.m. and took EMS personnel to Keoneula Boulevard area.
According to EMS, personnel responded to a single vehicle collision involving a tree.
Two patients were involved with paramedics providing advanced lifesaving treatment to them.
EMS said that the patients — a 21-year-old male and 19-year-old female — were both in serios condition and were transported to a local area trauma hospital.
This is the first motor vehicle collision with serious injuries reported by EMS for 2024.