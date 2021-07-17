2 hospitalized after sailboat runs aground off Keehi Lagoon

FILE – A sailboat drifts towards the rocky shoreline in Ewa Beach on Saturday, July 17, after running aground about 4,000 feet off Keehi Lagoon on Friday, July 16, Oahu, Hawaii. (Rick Walkinshaw photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two boaters were hospitalized on Friday, July 16, after the sailboat they were in ran aground less than a mile offshore from Keehi Lagoon.

The victims, a 56-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman, were brought to a hospital in stable condition, according to Emergency Medical Services.

Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) officials said, a 37-foot sailboat reportedly ran aground about 4,000 feet from Keehi Lagoon before 6:46 p.m. Friday. The injured man had suffered lacerations to his left wrist and finger and the woman had head and neck injuries, fire officials said.

The two injured boaters were brought to shore via rescue boat and transferred to EMS by 7:18 p.m., according to fire officials, and two other uninjured occupants of the sailboat refused medical treatment after being brought back to shore by 8:08 p.m. Friday

According to the Coast Guard, the vessel was being towed from Maui to Oahu for salvage on Friday. The sailboat broke away from the tow about 10 miles off Koko Head before it ran aground off Keehi Lagoon, officials said.

FILE – A sailboat begins to crumble against the rocky shoreline in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, July 17, 2021. (Rick Walkinshaw photo)

FILE – Debris from an aground sailboat washes up onto the rocky shoreline in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, July 17, 2021. (Rick Walkinshaw photo)

The vessel was seen drifting toward shore near Pupu Street in Ewa Beach on Saturday, July 17, and debris could also be seen along the rocky shoreline. Officials from the Coast Guard confirmed with KHON2 on Saturday that the vessel is scheduled to be salvaged by Parker Marine “in the next couple of days,” but could not specify further.

HFD also responded to two reported emergency flare sightings near the mouth of Keehi Lagoon during the sailboat rescue operation. After investigating, an HFD rescue boat located a single kayaker who had run aground in the proximity of the sailboat.

The kayaker was brought to shore with his vessel without injuries, according to HFD.