2 Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards make history as first women to guard North Shore beach together

Kaiulani (left) and Maddie (right) stand proudly at tower 29. / Courtesy: Honolulu Ocean Safety

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two women made history this Mother’s Day during their watch on a North Shore beach.

Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards Kaiulani Bowers and Maddie Anzivino became the first women to guard a North Shore beach together.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Bowers an experienced water woman has 12 years as a city lifeguard and Anzivino, an accomplished big wave surfer, has two years with the city.

The women looked over beachgoers at Waimea Bay from tower 29.