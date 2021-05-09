2 Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards make history as first women to guard North Shore beach together

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two women made history this Mother’s Day during their watch on a North Shore beach.
Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards Kaiulani Bowers and Maddie Anzivino became the first women to guard a North Shore beach together.
Bowers an experienced water woman has 12 years as a city lifeguard and Anzivino, an accomplished big wave surfer, has two years with the city.
The women looked over beachgoers at Waimea Bay from tower 29.