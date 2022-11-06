HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two Hawaiian Electric employees were burned from an electrical explosion, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

On Sunday, Nov. 6 around 9:13 a.m., the Honolulu Police Department, Emergency Medical Services and HFD responded to a “suspicious circumstance” in Kalihi.

EMS said they treated two patients who were at the HECO substation who are now in serious condition.

Two males, 55 and 27 years old, have burns to their torso and extremities, according to EMS.