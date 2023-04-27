HONOULU (KHON2) — Council members Augie Tulba and Andria Tupola have introduced two resolutions to reject the pay raises adopted by the Salary Commission.

The commission has called for a pay increase of more than 60% for city council members. While the mayor and other city officials will get about a 12.5% raise.

One resolution calls for rejecting all the pay raises.

The other one is just for City Council members. A public hearing will be held on the proposals.

Seven of the nine council members will have to vote against the pay raise to reject it.