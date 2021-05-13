2 Hawaii students named 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars

The Capitol is seen in Washington, early Wednesday, April 28, 2021, as President Joe Biden prepares to address House and Senate lawmakers on his first 100 days in office. Biden will speak before a pared-down gathering of mask-wearing legislators due to coronavirus restrictions. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two Hawaii students have been 2021 Presidential Scholars for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields.

U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona announced the 57th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars on Thursday, recognizing 161 high school seniors across the nation.

The Hawaii scholars include:

Joshua H. Park, Iolani School

Cosette Ting-Hua Wu, Punahou School

“The 2021 Presidential Scholars represent extraordinary achievements for our extraordinary times,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “I am delighted to join President Biden in saluting these outstanding young people for their achievements, service, character and continued pursuit of excellence. Their examples make me proud and hopeful about the future. Honoring them can remind us all of the great potential in each new generation and renew our commitment to helping them achieve their dreams.”

Presidential Scholars are selected annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2021 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer.