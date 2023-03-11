HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said they responded to a 911 call at 2:29 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, regarding a building fire in Kalihi.

When fire personnel arrived, HFD said they found a house emanating with fire and flames. They also noticed that a second house next to that one was being impacted by the intensity of the original fire.

HFD ensured that all families involved were evacuated from both houses, and they did several follow-up searches to guarantee no one was still in either of the houses before the fire intensified any further.

HFD was able to secure the fire by 3:12 a.m. At which time, fire personnel worked their way through the houses to ensure that there were no hidden fires in void spaces.

Both fires were completely extinguished by 3:40 a.m., according to HFD.

The American Red Cross was contacted in order to provide assistance to the families that have been displaced by the fire.

HFD said they are in the process of determining the origin of the fire and performing an estimate for damages done.

HFD also provided a few safety tips to help protect you and your family from a fire.

Ensure that your home has an adequate number of smoke alarms. These are essential for early warning detection of smoke related to fires. Having a warning system is the best way to increase the chances that you and your family have enough time to evacuate.

The HFD link for information on smoke alarms provides detailed information on how to maximize your smoke alarms.

It also provides information on the various types of smoke alarms and the different ways to use them.