The Kauai Humane Society was broken into on Sunday, August 14, 2022 in Lihue, Hawaii. (Courtesy: Kauai Humane Society)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two dogs are dead after they were hit by vehicles after the Kauai Humane Society was broken into on Sunday, Aug. 14.

KHS reported that nothing was taken when the break in happened around 5 a.m.

When workers arrived at the facility on Sunday, there were around 20 or more dogs in the parking lot instead of in the facility. KHS reported about 75 of the dogs were let out of their kennels.

Two of those dogs got out into the street. They were hit by vehicles. The KHS staff found the dogs dead.

Staffers had to round up the loose dogs, and put them under medical evaluation to see if they were okay.

“It was a very stressful time for them,” said Nicole Schafer Crane, Kauai Humane Society executive director. “They’re not used to being around that many animals. So many different behaviors as well. To be really honest we’re very lucky that the situation was not a lot worse than it could’ve been.”

KHS said they don’t know why someone would break in and let all the dogs out.

The building was closed on Sunday, and it reopened the next day.

KHS is asking for help from the community. If you have any information, please contact Kauai Police Department.

If you would like to donate, the KHS will use the money to get better security including surveillance cameras. Visit the Kauai Humane Society website.