Velzyland Beach is located in Sunset on Oʻahu’s North Shore in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. Photo taken on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

SUNSET, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department announced that the bodies of two divers who had gone missing have been recovered from North Shore waters.

According to HFD, they received a 911 call at 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, July 23.

The call sent them to the waters of Velzyland Beach in Sunset on Oʻahu’s North Shore.

HFD was able to arrive at the scene by 3:50 a.m. at which time they were able to gain access to the shoreline through a locked gate.

Once inside, HFD personnel began to investigate the circumstances of the 911 call.

While this was taking place, another HFD unit set up a secure landing zone for Air 1 at the Sunset Beach Elementary School. This allowed for operations to take place that required access for search and rescue operations.

HFD said it was reported to them that two free divers had been out exploring but had been missing for several hours.

This led HFD investigators to notice a submerged dive light that was about 150 feet from the shore.

This is when they noticed that the light was not moving at all. So, rescuers swam over to the light. They dove underwater where they discovered one of the divers unresponsive and brought him to shore.

HFD rescue personnel continued their search for the second diver.

As it would happen, they continued their search near the same area as the first diver.

Air 1 provided aerial support and inserted more rescuers equipped with self-contained breathing apparatus (SCUBA) equipment in order to continue the search underwater.

Air 1 also provided overhead lighting of the ocean area to assist the spotters onboard with an additional visual search from above.

During this search, HFD personnel were able to locate the body of the second diver which they then brought to shore.

According to HFD, they transferred the body of the first diver to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at 4:42 a.m. Meanwhile, they transferred the body of the second diver to EMS at 6:49 a.m.

HFD said that “the custody of the divers and the incident were transferred to the Honolulu Police Department, Emergency Medical Services and the Medical Examiner Department at 8:01 a.m.”

According to EMS, one of the divers was a 29-year-old man with the second being a 28-year-old man. Both were dead on arrival when EMS arrived.