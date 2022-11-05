HONOLULU (KHON) — Two men are dead after Honolulu Emergency Medical Services found two individuals dead near Kaena Point around 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.

EMS is estimating the first individual to be around 50 to 60 years old and the second to be in his 20s.

Both men were dead upon arrival.

The deaths are estimated due to an apparent hang-gliding incident, according to EMS officials.