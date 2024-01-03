HONOLULU (KHON2) — On this Wags ‘n Whiskers Wednesday, we feature a pair of brothers in need of a good home.

Hekate and Mammon are one-year-old domestic shorthairs who have lived with both adults and children — as well as other cats.

Mammon, left, Hekate, right, are two brothers at the Hawaiian Humane Society looking to be adopted. (Photo/Hawaiian Humane Society)

They are a bit shy at first, so a quiet home where they can take the time to get comfortable would be best.

They both really love to play and their toy of choice is feather wands.

The Hawaiian Humane Society said they’ve been at the shelter for more than 200 days. So let’s get them a home! They can either be adopted together or individually.