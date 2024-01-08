HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said they responded to a 911 call on Sunday, Jan. 7.

The call came in around 3 p.m. and took HPD officers to Kapiʻolani Boulevard and Kaheka Street in the Ala Moana area.

According to HPD’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section, a 29-year-old motorist had come to a stop to make a left turn onto Kaheka Street from Kapiʻolani Boulevard when he was rear-ended by a moped operated by a 23-year-old female who was traveling eastbound on Kapʻiolani Boulevard.

HPD reported that when the collision occurred, the 23-year-old female moped operator “careened” into the adjacent eastbound lane of Kapiʻolani Boulevard. She was then struck by a 52-year-old female motorist and her passenger, a 93-year-old female.

The second collision threw the 23-year-old female moped operator onto the roadway.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said their emergency personnel arrived on the scene to find the 23-year-old moped driver in critical condition. She was transported to a local area hospital.

HPD said that the 23-year-old female moped operator was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

None of the other persons involved in the incident were reported to have sustained any injuries.

Oʻahu had it’s first traffic fatality on Thursday, Jan. 4 when a 64-year-old male motorist was driving his vehicle and traveling northbound on Kapahulu Avenue and hit a 71-year-old male pedestrian who was attempting to cross the street on Kapahulu Avenue in the eastbound direction.

