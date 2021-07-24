2 arrested in Liliha after allegedly robbing ATM user at gunpoint

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two men were arrested in the Liliha area after they allegedly robbed an ATM user while brandishing a handgun before taking the victim’s vehicle on Friday, July 23.

Honolulu police said the incident occurred around 1:10 a.m. Friday and the suspects — a 41-year-old man and a 47-year-old man — were arrested around 3:25 a.m.

According to police, a 26-year-old man pulled up to an ATM and the suspects pulled in behind him.

One of the suspects then approached the victim’s vehicle, according to police, brandished a handgun and took the victim’s vehicle.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories