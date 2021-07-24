2 arrested in Liliha after allegedly robbing ATM user at gunpoint

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two men were arrested in the Liliha area after they allegedly robbed an ATM user while brandishing a handgun before taking the victim’s vehicle on Friday, July 23.

Honolulu police said the incident occurred around 1:10 a.m. Friday and the suspects — a 41-year-old man and a 47-year-old man — were arrested around 3:25 a.m.

According to police, a 26-year-old man pulled up to an ATM and the suspects pulled in behind him.

One of the suspects then approached the victim’s vehicle, according to police, brandished a handgun and took the victim’s vehicle.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.