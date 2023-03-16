HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said that on Thursday, March 16, they received a 911 call at 6:41 p.m. that a building was on fire near 2706 Kilihau Street in Māpunapuna.

Fire personnel arrived at the scene to find smoke and flames emanating from the commercial building’s side and rooftop.

HFD ensured that there were no occupants in the building.

Fire investigators are attempting to piece together the cause of a building fire in the Māpunapuna area.

The two-alarm fire occurred at a building on Kili-Hau Street which houses multiple businesses.