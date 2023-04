A home was damaged from a morning fire on April 3, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu firefighters responded to a building fire in Hawaii Kai on Monday morning.

A 911 call came in around 8:24 a.m. for the fire near the Hawaii Kai Shopping Center.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the single-story home.

The fire was quickly brought under control and fully extinguished at 8:54 a.m.

Two adults were displaced as a result of the fire.

Honolulu Fire is investigating the cause of the fire.