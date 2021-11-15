$2.8 Billion in federal funds is heading to Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — President Joe Biden signed the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law on Monday, and $2.8 billion of those federal funds will now be heading to Hawaii to improve roads, bridges, public transit, and more.

This massive investment will make it safer and easier for Hawai’i families to get around and benefit our local economy for many, many years to come,” said Senator Schatz, Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation and Housing.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

According to Schatz, $1.5 billion will go towards fixing roads, bridges and major projects. Public transit will receive at least $637.4 million, airports $246 million, $160 million for broadband expansion, $200.4 million for water infrastructure, and $18 million for electric cars in Hawaii.

In addition, Schatz created a provision called the Vulnerable Road User Users Safety Act which he said will help improve road safety standards and make streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists.