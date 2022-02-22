2/22/22: Couples tie the knot on a historic date as wedding industry makes a comeback

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After nearly 10 years together, it’s been a long journey to the altar for the Price’s.

“It’s nice to know it’s finally here,” said Erik Price, the groom. “It’s pretty nerve racking even though I’m pretty sure I know the answer.”

The couple joining many tying the knot on an once in a lifetime date, Feb. 2, 2022.

“Actually I was looking at other dates and my fiancé asked if we could do it on something he couldn’t forget,” said Jordan Price, the bride. “He wanted something memorable, because he was afraid he was going to forget.”

Wedding bells went quiet for the two as the COVID pandemic took its course, causing postponements and pivoting.

“He proposed back in 2019 so planning through COVID was a process,” Jordan said.

“It’s really nice to be able to get together with a lot of our loved ones,” Erik said. “And actually have everyone together for this, because it’s probably the biggest decision in my life so far. So I’m really looking forward to being able to share it with everyone together.”

With many couples tying the knot on Tuesday, wedding industry leaders are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel after years of challenges with restrictions, reopening’s and now, returning to normal.

“So Feb. 2, 2022 is the busiest day of the year with multiple weddings happening at the same time,” said Tessa Gomes of the Oahu Wedding Association. “I think every wedding planner I know is working so it feels good to be back at work and kind of busy.”

With mask mandates dropping around the nation and Safe Access Oahu set to expire on March 5, the industry hopes restrictions will drop for weddings as well.

“I think we’re just hoping that Mayor Rick Blangiardi doesn’t forget that weddings fall under a somewhat different Safe Access Oahu program,” Gomes said. “So I hope that opens weddings to not have to check for vaccines and negative test.”

2022 is setting up to be the busiest year yet for the wedding industry and it’s looking forward to celebrating love once again.

“This feels like the light at the end of the tunnel and we’re just waiting for the official word from the Mayor and Governor that restrictions are loosened,” said Gomes. “We’re excited and hopeful this is the end.”

